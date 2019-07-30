Competition: Horton Heath, Eastleigh

Eastleigh Borough Council is seeking an urban designer for the first phase of an ambitious new 125ha residential development at Horton Heath in Hampshire

The team selected for the estimated £85,000 contract will submit a reserved matters planning application for the first 300-to-400 unit phase of the council-owned development, which aims to deliver 35 per cent affordable housing.

The Horton Heath project will provide a mix of new homes to rent and buy on a series of undeveloped fields on the eastern fringes of the historic Hampshire settlement. The local authority already has outline planning permission for about 1,400 residential units on the site.

The ouncil’s brief states: ‘We are embarking on an exciting project that will deliver much needed homes to the Borough of Eastleigh. This is more than just housing, we want to create a new community with a strong sense of place that people will be proud of. Our vision is focused on people – those that live or work in the borough now, but also those who will in the future.

‘We want to go above and beyond what is normally delivered in development – we will focus on place making and not profit. To do this, we have embarked on a ground-breaking project where the council will be both landowner and developer. This gives us the control we need to ensure that the elements that really matter to people – such as new roads to ease congestion, enhancing and protecting the natural environment, open spaces, and spaces which encourage a sense of community – can really happen.’

Bounded by Burnett’s Lane, Moorgreen Road, Allington Lane and Chalcroft Business Park – the 125ha development site is expected to deliver around 1,400 homes next to the existing village of Horton Heath.

Eastleigh Borough Council aims to deliver a new urban extension which can ‘encourage healthy lifestyles, protect and enhance the environment and contribute to a vibrant and relevant contribution to the local economy.’

Last year the local authority appointed Galliford Try as project manager for the site, which was purchased last year. Grant funding worth £20.8 million was awarded by Homes England in June.

The first phase will deliver around 300 to 400 new homes as the first phase of an emerging masterplan for the wider site. The winning team will be responsible for the designing the layout, appearance, ccale, landscaping and access for the initial parcel.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 16 August.





How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Steve Elder

Eastleigh Borough Council

Eastleigh House

Upper Market Street

Eastleigh

SO50 9YN

Tel: +44 2380688406

Email: