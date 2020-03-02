Competition: Home of 2030

UK housing minister Christopher Pincher has announced a landmark contest to design new ‘homes fit for the future’

The competition – organised by RIBA with support from BRE and the Design Council – seeks proposals for new high-quality, low carbon and age-friendly homes which could be rolled out to boost quality of life for the country’s growing elderly population.

The call for concepts aims to recognise the ‘highest standards of age-adaptable design’ and follows the government’s recent consultation on a Future Homes Standard, which would require all new homes built from 2025 to have 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions.

Six shortlisted teams will receive £40,000 each to draw up detailed site-specific plans and three winners will be invited to work with Homes England development partners to explore the possibility of developing bids for a series of government-owned plots.

Pincher said: ‘This competition will harness all that technology has to offer to bring in a housing revolution: new low carbon homes that deliver low energy bills and independent living for older generations.

‘The new gold standard of building will have the future in mind – not just in the United Kingdom, but worldwide.’

Helen Whately, minister for care, said: ‘We want everyone, regardless of age, to live healthier, more independent lives. I’m looking forward to seeing great ideas for homes that will meet people’s needs with older age, and be somewhere you would have pleasure in living.

‘Building homes with all generations in mind will help us achieve our Ageing Society Grand Challenge and its mission to make sure we can all enjoy an additional five extra years of healthy, independent life by 2035.’

Proposals must be appealing to a wider variety of age groups and deliver adaptable solutions suitable the changing needs of residents as they grow older. Schemes should also promote better health and wellbeing while harnessing innovative technology and construction techniques to deliver net zero carbon emissions.

Submissions must furthermore be highly deliverable and scalable so they can be ‘rolled-out across the country.’

The deadline for applications is 15 April.

