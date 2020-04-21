Competition: Holland Rd and Hansard Mews conversions

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is seeking a design team to restore and convert three buildings into new council homes

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £100,000 contract will create several new affordable dwellings for local residents within existing council-owned empty properties on Holland Road (pictured) and Hansard Mews in west London.

The search for a designer comes just months after the council announced it was seeking a team to work with residents on a £57.9 million overhaul of the 1960s Lancaster West estate devastated by the Grenfell fire.

According to the brief: ‘The key brief for this project is to determine the most appropriate units re-design for each property with the presumption in favour of creating multiple units (one bed, two bed and bed-sit) where possible. We would look to maximise the deliverable units on each property.

‘The requirements of the architect or landscape designer will include the re-design or alterations to the existing properties, advice on the conversion options and the design of the surrounding landscape and spaces. Working closely with client, projected designs will match requirements and be both functional and safe.’

RBKC is the smallest borough in London and the third most densely populated. It has some of the most expensive residential property on the country and a major shortage of affordable homes. In February 2019, the council approved a £267 million programme of residential upgrades.

The seven-year programme will address maintenance backlogs across the residential portfolio and aims to restore all council-owned properties to an ‘acceptable standard’. RBKC abandoned its previous plans for comprehensive estate regenerations following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in 2017.

Last year, the council launched a new construction consultancy services framework and tendered for a consultant to explore a range of options for intensifying residential development on various small and medium-sized sites across the central London borough.

Bids for the latest contract will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The winning team will be expected to feature a architect or landscape designer, mechanical and electrical engineers, structural engineers, a contract administrator, principal designer and quantity surveyor.

The deadline for applications is 22 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Royal Borough of Kensington and Chealsea

London

W10 5BE

Email: