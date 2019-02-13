Competition: Hertford Theatre

East Hertfordshire District Council is looking for a design team for a £13.5 million revamp of Hertford Theatre

The multidisciplinary team chosen for the estimated £750,000 contract will develop plans from RIBA stage 1 to 3 for a major overhaul of the council-owned town-centre venue, which overlooks the River Lea.

The project will enlarge the main auditorium to 500 seats, create three or four cinema screens and a black box studio theatre, reconfigure the entrance foyer, relocate the café to a new riverside position and deliver improved internal and external accessibility. Initial plans have already been drawn up by Carmody Groarke.

In its brief, the council says: ‘Hertford Theatre has a vision of becoming a cultural hub for the district of East Herts, maximising the spectacular location alongside the River Lea and presenting itself as a beacon of great art for everyone. In order to achieve its ambitions, the venue is looking to expand and develop its footprint while creating new, high-quality opportunities to diversify its income mix in a sustainable manner.

‘A multidisciplinary team of expert consultants with theatre experience and capability now need to be selected to develop the client brief and the early design proposals in greater detail. The selected team will be encouraged to take a fresh look at the building, its redesign, working within the requirements of the client brief and budget. The redevelopment of the theatre will require the input of a significant range of disciplines and expertise.’

Hertford is the historic county town of Hertfordshire with a population of around 26,000.

The Hertford Theatre was built in 1977, and currently features a 408-seat auditorium, a dance studio, a large open-plan foyer used for gallery exhibitions and a café bar.

The winning team will include an architect, structural engineer, MEP consultant, lighting designer, fire consultant, acoustician, theatre consultant, access specialist, and landscape architect.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Bidding teams must have £10 million worth of employers’ liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, and £10 million of professional indemnity insurance.

The deadline for application is midday, 7 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Tamara Jarvis

East Hertfordshire District Council

Wallfields

Pegs Lane

Hertford

SG13 8EQ

Tel: +44 1279502240

Email: tamara.jarvis@eastherts.gov.uk