Competition: Hemel Hempstead garage sites

Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) in Hertfordshire is seeking an architect to design new homes on garage sites around Hemel Hempstead

The team selected for the estimated £180,000 contract will design a range of new social rent homes harnessing offsite construction techniques on eight underused garage sites owned by the council.

Sites earmarked for the programme include Beechfield (pictured) in Kings Langley; Dione Road in Highfield; two garages at Housewood End, Gadebridge; Newpark Drive in Leverstock Green; two garages on Semphill Road in Bennetts End; and Sleddale and Wensleydale in Highfield.

In its brief, the council says most of the sites are vacant but ‘some have private owners or DBC occupants and consideration as to how these are either included or excluded from the development should be made. The garages are in both urban and semi-rural areas of Dacorum.

‘We are looking to maximise the sites soley as social rented units, either houses, flats or both, but suitable designs, in keeping with the locality, amenity space and parking must be a consideration for all sites. The proposed development should ensure that areas for potential anti-social behaviour are designed out at the earliest opportunity.’

Hemel Hempstead is a major commuter town of 83,000 people, 25 miles north-west of central London. Last month Watford Borough Council announced it was seeking a team to design a £5 million crematorium at Bunkers Hill in Hemel Hempstead.

The latest project is part of the council’s plans to deliver 350 new homes over an eight-year period and focuses on a series of suburban garage sites.

Applicants must hold public liability insurance of £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £2 million, and employer’s liability insurance of £10 million. Proposals for the sites will be expected to feature a mixture of houses and flats and use offsite modular construction where feasible.

The deadline for applications is midday, 7 October.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Commissioning, Procurement and Compliance

Dacorum Borough Council

The Forum

Marlowes

Hertfordshire

Hemel Hempstead

HP1 1HH

Tel: +44 1442228263

Email: andrew.linden@dacorum.gov.uk