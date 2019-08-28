Competition: Hemel Hempstead Crematorium

The architect-led multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £500,000 contract will draw up plans for a landmark new complex capable of hosting around 1,200 funerals per year. The commission comes amid an anticipated rise in demand for cremations and a shortage of local authority-owned facilities.

The crematorium will be constructed on a rural greenfield plot (pictured) next to the Bunkers Park Open Space on the fringes of the historic Hertfordshire town. The site already has planning permission for a new public cemetery, which is due to open in 2020.

The council says it wants an ‘outstanding new crematorium, sensitive to its surroundings and those using the facility. There will be an operational cemetery adjacent to the site which will have opened in early 2020 so construction of the new crematorium will need to be sensitive to the funerals/burials taking place on the site and those visiting graves especially regarding noise.’

Hemel Hempstead is a major commuter settlement of 83,000 people, 25 miles north-west of central London.

The new crematorium will feature a 100-120 seat single-storey chapel, a music room, office, reception, catafalque for 41 coffins, a waiting room, vestry, public toilets, café, garden and flower terrace. Parking for up to 120 vehicles will also be required.

Bids will be evaluated 65 per cent on quality and methodology, and 35 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 23 September.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Corporate Procurement Manager

Watford Borough Council

Town Hall

Watford

WD17 3EX

Tel: +44 1923278370

Email: howard.hughes@watford.gov.uk