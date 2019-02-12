Competition: Heavyside, University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield is seeking an architect to design a £2.5-to-3 million centre for sustainable fuels

The winner of the estimated £120,000 contract will draw up plans for a 783m² complex hosting research into the commercial development of sustainable transport fuels on the university’s new Advanced Manufacturing Campus in Tinsley.

The Heavyside project, planned to complete in 2020, will be the latest addition to the university’s growing high-tech campus on the site of the former Sheffield City Airport, which saw a £43 million advanced manufacturing centre by Bond Bryan open in 2017.

In its brief, the university says it wants ‘to create a state-of-the-art centre for sustainable fuels for transport, and associated supply chain development at the Advanced Manufacturing Campus.

‘It would: construct a bespoke new building; provide commercial pilot-scale facilities for the development and testing of sustainable liquid fuels for transport and electrical power technologies; make available the wide range of existing related technological capabilities in the Faculty of Engineering; develop the regional supply chains for these growing markets; and work with regional SMEs involved in energy, manufacturing and digital to promote innovation and economic development.’

The University of Sheffield has around 27,000 full-time and part-time students from 143 countries and was named The Times’s UK University of the Year seven years ago.

Landmarks buildings within Sheffield’s city centre campus include GMW’s 78m-high Arts Tower and RMJM’s prepatinated copper-clad Information Commons. In 2016, AJ100 practice Bond Bryan won planning for a 12,500m2 four-storey glass atrium linking the university’s Grade II-listed Mappin Building with the 1855 Central Wing.

A project manager, structural engineer, cost consultant and M&E consultant are also sought in separate contracts. The deadline for applications is midday, 7 March.

