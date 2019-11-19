Competition: Havebury Housing framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the affordable housing provider, which manages more than 6,400 homes across the east of England and plans to deliver 600 new units during the framework’s lifetime.

There will be three lots covering architecture, employer’s agent and principal design service, and valuation services. The architecture framework is expected to be worth around £2 million in professional fees.

In its brief, the partnership says it ‘wishes to procure a framework agreement following which it is envisaged that contracts will be let to consultants within the framework for the provision of a range of consultancy services in support of its housing development programme; which is estimated to be approximately 40 schemes/600 dwellings over a 4-year period.

‘Projects will primarily be newbuild, but redevelopment or rehabilitation of existing dwellings may also be included. The proposed framework agreement is for a maximum of four years, however, contracts entered into under the agreement may continue, where appropriate, beyond its duration.’

Founded Bury St Edmunds in 2002, Havebury Housing Partnership is a major not-for-profit housing association which manages more than 6,400 affordable rent and shared ownership properties in the east of England. Recent schemes by the client include the £4 million Tayfen Road by Rees Pryer.

The organisation is planning to deliver around 600 new homes through a series of 40 separate new build and regeneration schemes in the next four years. An additional 840 new dwellings are expected to be delivered during this period through Section 106 agreement deals.

Bidders must hold £10 million of public liability insurance, £10 million of employer’s liability insurance and £5 million of professional indemnity insurance. Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is midday, 16 December.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Elliott Bragg

Havebury Housing Partnership

Havebury House

Western Way

Bury St Edmunds

IP33 3SP

Email: elliott.bragg@Havebury.com

Tel: +44 3003300900