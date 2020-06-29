Competition: Hartlepool Waterfront leisure facility

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £2 million contract will draw up plans for a new ‘adaptable and creative’ sports and recreational complex featuring a swimming pool, learning pool, splash pool, gym, exercise studios, offices and social area with café.

The project, planned to complete in 2024, will transform a 2-hectare former retail park next to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool into a new ‘accessible and user friendly’ facility which compliments existing water sports activities within the wider surrounding marina.

According to the brief: ‘The local authority is looking to engage an architectural practice with a strong track record in designing and delivering leisure facilities, with a particular emphasis on swimming pools. The local authority would also wish to access architects with an established working relationship with multi-disciplinary design teams, including structural engineers, mechanical engineers and swimming pool specialists, all with a track record in swimming pool delivery.

‘The appointment would initially be take the development of the scheme through to the completion of RIBA 4 to enable full planning permission and building control plan approval to be achieved. The second stage of the appointment, which will be subject to funding confirmation, will be to take the scheme through the RIBA 5 construction period culminating in handover at RIBA 6.’

Hartlepool is a large coastal town of around 92,000 inhabitants located 12km north of Middlesbrough. The latest project will replace the council’s existing Mill House Leisure Centre on Raby Road with a new complex on a waterfront site which was purchased for redevelopment more than 15 years ago.

The search for a design team comes just days after the local authority set aside £173,000 to create a new masterplan for Hartlepool as part of a bid to apply for £25million worth of funding under the government’s ‘Town Deal’ investment programme.

The winning team will be expected to feature a principal designer, architect, structural engineer, civil engineer, mechanical and electrical engineer, swimming pool consultant, access consultant, acoustician and fire safety consultant.

Applicants must hold public liability insurance of £5 million, employer’s liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity cover worth £5 million. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 31 July.

