Competition: Harrow small sites design code

The team selected for the estimated £185,000 contract will investigate the potential to deliver new homes on a range of under 0.25-hectare plots across the north-west London borough and draw up a design code which can be used by developers and decision makers to speed up delivery.

The study – supported by housebuilding capacity funding from the Mayor of London – is part of plans to deliver of around 9,650 new homes on vacant or underused infill sites throughout Harrow over the next ten years. The design code will respond to local characteristics and ensure new dwellings are well designed and protect existing residential amenity.

According to the brief: ‘The London Borough of Harrow is seeking to appoint a suitably qualified and experienced consultant, or multi-disciplinary team of consultants, to prepare evidence around potential housing capacity and design on small sites (under 0.25ha in size) in the borough.

‘This will comprise of two main parts: (i) the identification of small sites with residential development potential and their indicative capacity, and assessment of historical planning refusals with a view to identifying ways to more proactively encourage development on small sites; and (ii) a small site typology study across the borough leading to the production of a small sites design code, which will provide greater certainty for both decision takers and developers as to what would constitute acceptable development on these sites.’

Harrow Council is part-way through a £1.75 billion regeneration programme featuring schemes by RCKa, Gort Scott, Adam Khan Architects, and Hawkins\Brown. In 2018, the local authority launched a major new framework covering a range of refurbishment and restoration projects within the north-west London borough.

The latest project responds to requirements in the draft New London Plan which require local authorities to plan for housing development on underused infill sites. Stakeholder consultation will be expected as part of the contract.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality, 10 per cent on social value, 10 per cent on interview performance, and 10 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 10 February.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Mohamed Alotia

Harrow Council

Civic Centre

Harrow

London

HA1 2XY

Email:

Tel: 0208 424 1209