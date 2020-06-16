Competition: Harris Federation technical panel

The not-for-profit educational charity Harris Federation is recruiting consultants for its new technical advisory services panel

Around five teams will be chosen to work on a range of projects with the multi-academy trust which runs 48 primary and secondary schools in the London area and expects to invest £5 million a year in upgrading its facilities during the lifetime of the procurement.

The panel will run for four years and will cover a range of projects including repairs, refurbishments, reconfigurations and extensions. Projects will be allocated to the individual technical advisers either via mini-competitions or by direct award.

According to the brief: ‘The federation wishes to form a technical advisory services panel which will run for 4 years from 1 December 2020. The panel will facilitate our needs to project manage capital building projects from a technical perspective. We anticipate the panel comprising of no more than five members but the federation reserves the right to vary this.

‘The federation is expected to have £4 million per year school condition allocation which it would expect to focus on around five large building projects, i.e. refurbishment and maintenance. It could include new roofs, boilers, electrical systems, reconfiguration of classrooms, or extensions to buildings. In addition to the school condition allocation, technical advisers may be called upon to support academies using their own budgets to undertake refurbishment work.’

Founded in 2007, the Harris Federation runs 48 state primary and secondary schools in and around London. In total the trust employs employs 4,400 staff and educates around 36,000 students – approximately 1 in 40 London children.

It is sponsored by English businessman and Conservative party donor Philip Charles Harris who founded Carpetright. Schools within the Harris Federation network include the new Harris Academy Greenwich by Nicholas Hare Architects and Architype’s £40 million Harris Academy Sutton (pictured).

Applicants must hold £5 million of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance and £5 million worth of professional indemnity insurance.

Bids will be evaluated 40 per cent on technical experience, 20 per cent on methodology, and 40 per cent on value for money.

The deadline for applications is midday, 10 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Harris Federation

4th Floor Norfolk House

Wellesley Road

Croydon

CR0 1LH

Tel: +44 2082537777

Email:

Fax: +44 2082537778