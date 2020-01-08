Competition: Harlesden Canalside

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) is seeking a team to design a £600,000 boat repair workshop on the Grand Union Canal in Harlesden

The team selected for the estimated £120,000-to-£150,000 contract will work with the area’s itinerant boat dwelling community and other stakeholders to draw up plans for a new repair centre and public realm on a stretch of canal in north-west London.

The five-year project, supported by Brent Council and the Canal & River Trust, aims to create a flagship facility where boat dwellers, local residents and workers, and other users of the towpath can fix a range of items including their boats and bicycles.

In its brief, the corporation says: ‘This mini-competition seeks the appointment of a community workshop operator to progress the delivery of OPDC’s vision … in delivering workshop spaces and public realm improvements where local communities and canal users can – among other things – fix their boats, bikes and other things.

‘These, and any other potential activities will be scoped and prototyped on-site in collaboration with local communities and stakeholders, in order to establish a schedule of activities, a business plan, and designs of the infrastructure and public realm improvements. The proposals will be delivered on site by the OPDC, and operated by the appointed service provider for a period of up to five years. OPDC is open to consider different locally embedded business and operating models depending on the outcomes of the prototyping stage.’

The OPDC was founded by the Mayor of London four years ago to promote regeneration of the area, which would be served by the HS2 rail link. A design team led by AECOM with Asif Khan, BIG, Maccreanor Lavington and WilkinsonEyre was appointed in 2017 to masterplan the huge former industrial site.

Last month, the OPDC launched a search for a design team for a new start-up centre for smaller businesses inside a former workhouse refectory next to Central Middlesex Hospital which will form the centre of a new residential-led development by Network Homes.

The latest project aims to enhance the canal as an amenity for everyone, support the local boating community, and provide new social infrastructure to tackle a range of wider challenges including income deprivation, health and wellbeing, loneliness, inter-generational divide.

The appointed team will work with the OPDC and local stakeholders to draw up plans for the new facility which will open in 2021 and run for five years.

First-round bids will be evaluated 40 per cent on project team, 40 per cent on suitability and expertise, and 20 per cent on approach to community engagement and co-design. The five shortlisted teams will be evaluated 75 per cent on technical score and 25 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is midday, 24 January.

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Tufail Ahmed

Transport for London

14 Pier Walk

London

SE10 0ES

Tel: +44 2030549026

Email: TufailAhmed@tfl.gov.uk