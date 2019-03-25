Competition: Hammersmith High Line

Hammersmith Business Improvement District (BID) has launched an ideas contest for London’s version of the New York High Line

It seeks ‘special and unique’ proposals to transform a large disused Victorian rail viaduct into a major public space for visitors and residents.

The call for concepts – supported by local architecture group West London Link – is being held as part of this year’s London Festival of Architecture and has been inspired by the success of Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s High Line public park in New York.

In its brief, Hammersmith BID says: ‘The aim is to find solutions that reimagine an area of disused railway in Hammersmith town centre to become a destination for residents, employees and visitors, drawing on inspiration from the New York Highline.

‘Solutions we are looking for will provide Hammersmith with a special attraction that will draw people in on its own right. It will give the town centre something special and unique, over and above what other town centres can offer, which is crucial in these times of changing high street usage. It is vital that we have a distinct offer and experience to lift us above other areas.’

Hammersmith is a major transport hub, retail centre, commercial district and residential zone south-west of central London. The area is served by the busy A4 road and the London Underground’s District, Piccadilly and Hammersmith & City lines.

Last month Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners won approval for its high-profile revamp of the Grade II-listed Hammersmith town hall and surroundings. Grimshaw won a publicly tendered contract to remasterplan Hammersmith town centre three years ago.

The idea contest focuses on an abandoned piece of infrastructure originally built in the 1860s as part of the railway connecting the area to Shepherd’s Bush which closed 100 years ago.

Proposals will be expected to respond to this year’s LFA theme of ‘Boundaries’ and consider relevant issues within the surrounding area. Concepts should carefully consider access to the site, which is cut off from the town centre by operating railway tracks and existing development.

A full competition brief will be sent to participants who have registered their interest on 15 April. Entries must include one A1 display board featuring illustrations along with a 100-word project description.

Two winners will each receive prizes of £5,000. All entries will also be displayed inside the neighbouring Kings Mall shopping centre during the LFA from 22 to 30 June. The deadline for applications is 31 May.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Livia Caruso

Business Engagement Manager

Hammersmith BID

Email: L.Caruso@hammersmithbid.co.uk