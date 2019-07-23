Competition: Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education

The Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education is seeking design teams for a pair of upgrade projects

The two contracts will create a pair of new institutes of technology in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire respectively. The first contract involves reconfiguring the internal layout of the college’s Nuns Corner Campus in Grimsby and creating a maritime engineering workshop in Immingham.

The second contract will redevelop the Worlsley Building and Library on the Scarborough campus in North Yorkshire to provide a range of classrooms, flexible IT suites and workshops while also introducing new double-glazed windows and doors and creating new entrance branding.

According to the brief: ‘Although the majority of the works will involve modification and refurbishment of existing buildings, the design team will be required to consider any energy saving design solutions and consider sustainability and carbon emissions.

‘The design is to take full account of Government, Regional and Local Guidance and the Group’s Environmental and Energy Policy. Whilst it is not our intention to formally accredit the scheme to BREAAM the design should align itself to those aspects necessary to achieve a rating of ‘Good’ for building refurbishment.’

The organisation was established as the Grimsby Technical College in 1944 and rebranded itself as the Grimsby Institute in 2004 to celebrate its 60th anniversary. It operates campuses in Grimsby, Scarborough and Skegness.

The latest projects are part of a major £170 million government-backed investment to create new institutes of technology focussing on the development of IT skills across the country.

The first scheme will redevelop the 2nd floor of M Block on the Nuns Corner Campus in Grimsby to create a new IT, robotics and digital arts facility. A new entrance, roof, lift and glazing upgrades will also be installed. A new maritime engineering workshop will meanwhile be created within an existing large hanger at the institute’s Immingham site.

The second scheme will meanwhile focus on transforming the ground floor of the Worsley Building in Scarborough to create new classrooms, IT suites and workshops. An ‘IT rich flexible space for the provision of social learning, digital arts and engineering’ will also be created on the first floor of a nearby existing library.

Bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on technical score and 50 per cent on cost. The deadline for M Block applications is 12noon on 16 August and the deadline for Worsley Building applications is 12noon on 23 August.

