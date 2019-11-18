Competition: Green City Kigali, Rwanda

The RIBA has announced an international design competition for a new 600-hectare residential masterplan in Kigali, Rwanda

The Green City Kigali competition invites architects and urban designers to draw up concept plans for a new 600-hectare extension to the Rwandan capital in the Kinyinya Hill suburb and a more detailed masterplan for an 18-hectare pilot phase which already has funding secured.

The flagship project – supported by Rwanda’s Green Fund and the German Development Cooperation – aims to deliver a new ‘compact, mixed-use development with a pedestrian focus’ which tackles Kigali’s growing crisis of housing affordability, housing supply and urban sprawl. Five shortlisted teams will each receive €50,000 to draw up conceptual masterplans and present to the judging panel in Kigali.

According to the brief: ‘Green City Kigali seeks to address the three main challenges faced by the housing market in Kigali - housing affordability, housing supply and urban sprawl as a consequence of hilly terrain, population increase and current patterns of low-density development.

‘The ambition is for Green City Kigali to become a transformative project, which by linking affordable housing with climate change adaptation and mitigation measures, will help establish new standards for sustainable urban development that can be replicated elsewhere in Rwanda and beyond. The aim is to create a compact, mixed-use development with a pedestrian focus that will provide its residents with public open space, neighbourhood facilities and local employment opportunities to encourage an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable community.’

Kigali is the capital and largest city of Rwanda, which is one of the smallest countries in Africa. The rapidly growing 730km2 city is home to around 1.1 million people and is facing a growing crisis in the availability of good quality affordable housing.

The cityscape is defined by large areas of urban sprawl which occupies the hills and ridges surrounding its central governmental and business districts. The Green City Kigali project aims to create a new flagship development which could inspire similar urban extensions across the urbanising continent which is expected to witness a doubling of population by 2050.

The competition focusses on the creation of a 600-hectare masterplan for the Kinyinya Hill area in the north of the capital which is located around 200 kilometres west of Lake Victoria. Stockholm-based multidisciplinary Sweco has already been commissioned for a feasibility study.

Once complete the development is planned to feature around 30,000 homes and host around 16,000 jobs. Proposals for the site will be expected to ‘maximise the use of passive design strategies and create a pathway to a net-zero future’.

Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. Judges will include Martin Rein-Can, founder of Topotek1; Peter Oborn of Peter Oborn Associates acting as RIBA Advisor; and Paul Finch, AJ editorial director and programme director of the World Architecture Festival.

The overall winner selected for the design commission will be announced in May 2020. The deadline for applications is 2pm on 18 December.

