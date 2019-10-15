Competition: Greater Nottingham growth options

The Greater Nottingham Planning Partnership is seeking a design team to explore the potential for new residential developments around the historic city

The team selected for the estimated £75,000 contract – to be tendered by Broxtowe Borough Council on behalf of the partnership – will identify a range of growth options for the East Midlands city which is predicted to need around 50,000 new homes by 2038.

The study will focus on land outside the main built-up area of Nottingham and provide a series of conclusions to help shape future strategic policies for the region. AZ Urban Studio, formerly known as Tribal Urban Studio, completed an earlier study into the potential for sustainable urban extensions around Nottingham in 2008.

According to the brief: ‘The commissioning councils are wishing to appoint appropriately qualified consultants to review options for growth in Greater Nottingham outside the main built-up area. This should include assessing the options for accommodating growth across the study area.

‘The purpose of the study is to inform the review of strategic policies in Greater Nottingham by: reviewing and assessing the sustainability of settlements within Greater Nottingham, and assessing the growth-potential of broad locations; transport corridors, sustainable urban extensions, key settlements and stand-alone sites/clusters of sites largely outside the main built-up area of Nottingham setting out how any constraints may be mitigated.’

Nottingham is the largest urban area in England’s East Midlands, with a population of more than 768,000. Earlier this year, Nottingham City Council announced plans to become the UK’s first carbon-neutral city by 2028.

Last month, Nottingham City Council launched a search for an architect to revamp five disused railway arches on Trent Street. The latest contract will assess the suitability of a number of strategic large sites put forward for consideration earlier this year.

Bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on response to the brief, 20 per cent on team composition, and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 4 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Kevin Coxon

Broxtowe Borough Council

Council Offices

Beeston

Nottinghamshire

NG9 1AB

Email: kevin.coxon@broxtowe.gov.uk

Tel: 0115 917 3296