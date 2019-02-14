Competition: Grand Union Canal towpath

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) has launched a design contest for a new public realm intervention on the banks of the Grand Union Canal beneath the Westway

The two-stage competition invites architects, landscape architects, designers and artists to submit ‘engaging and exciting’ concepts to transform the derelict motorway undercroft into a waterfront public space. Judges include AJ technical editor Fran Williams.

The call for concepts – backed by Westminster City Council – aims to deliver an ‘experimental cross section’ which boosts public interest and engagement with the neglected canal towpath in the Harrow Road area of North Kensington. The winner will receive £30,000 to install their scheme in time for this year’s festival in June.

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘The competition is a brilliant opportunity for architects, landscape architects, designers and artists, thanks to Westminster City Council’s commitment to improving the local environment and to helping communities make the most of their local area and everyday spaces.

‘As we explore the theme of “boundaries” in this year’s festival, I’m looking forward to seeing how entrants tackle the physical constraints and opportunities of the site in a way that can open it up for more people to enjoy.’

The Westway is a 5.6km-long elevated dual carriageway, which opened in 1970, connecting Paddington with North Kensington. The busy route borders the Paddington branch of the Grand Union Canal around 200m east of Great Western Road.

The contest focuses on the dramatic but unwelcoming towpath and undercroft where the canal and motorway meet. This is currently a largely underused space featuring graffiti murals and live-in canal boats.

The project aims to revitalise the canalside route while also creating a flagship example for a wider strategy to deliver similar improvement schemes across the area. Participating teams are invited to propose a 10-to-20m ‘cross section’.

Submissions could including wayfinding or education resources, community uses, boating facilities, planting or public realm. Up to six shortlisted teams will receive £500 each to draw up design concepts following an expressions-of-interest round.

Judges include Williams, Thomson, Westminster City Council urban design coordinator Ruchi Chakravarty, Canal & River Trust enterprise manager Hannah Gibbs, and the local architect and director of the Maida Hill Neighbourhood CIC Biljana Savic.

The deadline for application is midday, 8 March.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: rosa@londonfestivalofarchitecture.org