Competition: Govanhill Housing Association framework

The four-year agreement will cover a range of internal refurbishments, kitchen and bathroom renewals, window replacements and general repairs for the housing provider, which owns and manages around 2,600 homes across Govanhill and Merrylee in Glasgow.

The framework is divided into four lots covering architecture, civil and structural engineering, quantity surveying and principal designer services. Recent developments by Govanhill Housing Association include a £4.7 million residential scheme by Collective Architecture and a 22-unit scheme on Inglefield Street by CCG and MAST Architects.

In its brief, the housing association says it anticipates the projects including ‘comprehensive internal refurbishment of flats; kitchen renewals; bathroom renewals; window replacements; and common repairs to tenement properties including repairs to external walls, repairs or renewals to roof coverings, and rot eradication works.’

Govanhill is an inner-city district of around 9,000 inhabitants located on the south side of the River Clyde in Glasgow between the Gorbals, Pollokshields, and Queen’s Park. It is one of the most densely populated areas in Scotland with some of the country’s highest levels of multiple deprivation.

Govanhill Housing Association was founded in 1974 to ‘patch and repair’ existing tenement housing in slum conditions following the winding down of large-scale demolition and new satellite town building projects in the greater Glasgow area.

Today the housing association owns and manages around 2,600 social-housing units and also provides services to around 1,500 privately owned properties in the area.

The latest framework will take forward the ongoing repair and renewal programme led by Govanhill Housing Association which has invested more than £43 million in upgrades works at socially-rented properties since 1999.

Applicants must hold £10 million worth of professional indemnity insurance, £10 million of employer’s liability insurance and £5 million of public liability insurance.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 31 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Robert Taggart

Turner and Townsend

33 Bothwell Street

Glasgow

G2 6NL

Tel: +44 1412215358

Email: robert.taggart@turntown.co.uk