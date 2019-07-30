Competition: Golden Lane Estate window replacement

The City of London Corporation is seeking a design team to replace windows, external doors and rooflights across the Chamberlin, Powell and Bon-designed Golden Lane Estate

The winning team will draw up plans to overhaul window features throughout the Grade II-listed Golden Lane Estate and Grade II*-listed Crescent House. A small number of windows within the high-rise Great Arthur House – which was recently re-clad by JRA – are also included within the scope of the scheme.

The project will introduce double glazing in a bid to reduce cold bridging across the 1953-1962 development which is located on the northern edge of the Barbican Estate in Clerkenwell. Proposals will need to take account of the many bespoke casements across the Golden Lane Estate which often include counter-balancing elements.

According to the brief: ‘The windows to the properties are bespoke and there are various window types present for example Crescent House windows are predominantly timber with a steel inner casement to one of the windows.

‘It is thought that in most cases the windows will be able to be adapted to comply with current Building Regulations, however in some cases this may not be possible, we will therefore require a full options appraisal for each block.’

Geoffry Powell won a high-profile architectural competition to design the Golden Lane Estate in 1951 and the practice Chamberlin, Powell and Bon was formed shortly thereafter to deliver the project. The 554-unit development was created on land devastated by bombing in the Cripplegate area of the Square Mile.

The 2.8 hectare estate is Grade II-listed and the last building to be completed, Crescent House which fronts Goswell Road, holds Grade II*-listed status. The estate’s high-rise, Great Arthur House, was re-clad by JRA three years ago.

Cartwright Pickard completed an overhaul of Golden Lane’s swimming pool in 2015 and Studio Partington revamped the community hall in 2018.

Bids for the window replacement project will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 2pm on 22 August.

