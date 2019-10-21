Competition: Glasgow City Centre masterplans

Glasgow City Council is recruiting a design team to draw up four district regeneration frameworks for its central area

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £450,000 will create masterplans for the downtown Cowcaddens, Learning Quarter, Townhead and Merchant City areas of Scotland’s largest city.

The appointment will cover the second tranche of district regeneration frameworks to be tendered by the city council. MVRDV and Austin-Smith:Lord were selected to draw up the first tranche of masterplans – covering Broomielaw, Blythswood, St Enoch and the central district – in 2016. An initial framework by Gehl Architects for the Sauchiehall area was completed three years ago.

According to the brief: ‘These are the final four DRFs for Glasgow city centre, and relate to the following districts: Cowcaddens, Learning Quarter, Townhead and Merchant City. This contract will commence on 6th January 2020 and will be in place for up to 3 years to ensure all four DRFs are concluded.’

‘The overall aim is the production of an evidence-based regeneration plan for each district that lays out a clear vision - based on the evidence and public/stakeholder inputs - along with key objectives and a series of short, medium and long-term actions to deliver those objectives and achieve the district vision over a ten-year period.’

Glasgow is the largest city in Scotland with around 600,000 inhabitants and the commercial centre of the country. In the past five years the local authority has adopted an ambitious City Centre Strategy including a raft of district regeneration projects and a major programme of public realm improvements.

In 2016, MVRDV and Austin-Smith:Lord were appointed to re-masterplan four city centre districts and rethink approaches to vacant buildings, under-utilised plots, changes in retail patterns, city centre living, public open space, safety and traffic management.

The duo’s initial proposals for Broomielaw district (pictured) were approved in June and their masterplans for St Enoch, Central and Blythswood are expected to go out for public consultation in the coming year.

The search for a masterplanner comes almost ten months after the local authority appointed Mackintosh School of Architecture professor Brian Evans to the newly created role of city urbanist. Evans will lead a Place Commission panel also featuring Jude Barbour of Collective Architecture and Ann Allen, chair of Architecture and Design Scotland.

Alongside the masterplans, the council is delivering a series of public realm projects – dubbed ‘avenues’ – with support from Glasgow’s £1.13 billion City Deal investment programme.

The first public realm tranche – named Block A and covering seven areas – was awarded to Civic Engineers while the Block B tranche – featuring five areas – was awarded to Ironside Farrar. The final Block C tranche is expected to be tendered in January.

Bids to deliver the latest batch of district regeneration frameworks will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 15 November.



