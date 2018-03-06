Competition: Gladstone’s Library, Flintshire

Employees of the AJ100 practices have voted overwhelmingly to recognise an architect who has helped pioneer the position of women in architecture – and whose spirit of optimism shines through her work, says Ruth Slavid. Portraits by Ben Blossom
The latest AJ focuses on the North West Cambridge development, a £1 billion city extension backed by the university. We look at AECOM’s masterplan and have building studies on MUMA’s community centre and nursery school; Lot 8 housing by Maccreanor Lavington and Witherford Watson Mann; and WilkinsonEyre and Mole Architects’ Lot 1, which includes housing, a supermarket, doctors surgery ...