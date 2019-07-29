Competition: Gibraltar Development Plan

The Government of Gibraltar is seeking a consultant to create a new masterplan for the 6.7km 2 British Overseas Territory

The winning team will draw up a new strategic development plan for the densely-populated peninsula which is home to around 30,000 people and is a major hub for tourism, financial services and the refuelling of cargo ships.

The new study will replace an existing 2009 development plan for the historic maritime settlement which is dominated by the 426 metre-high Gibraltar Rock and is separated from the Spanish mainland by a narrow isthmus containing a combined airstrip and road border crossing.

According to the brief: ‘The project involves a comprehensive review of the existing Gibraltar Development Plan, 2009, to identify which policies and proposals need updating and identifying any shortcomings in the existing plan.

‘This review will inform the preparation of a new Development Plan and it is expected that there will be a need to collect and analyse relevant data from a variety of sources as part of this process. An important part of the preparation of the new Plan will be the full engagement of all relevant stakeholders.’

Gibraltar is a small peninsula on the southern coast of Spain which occupies a strategic position overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The area was granted to the United Kingdom under the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713 but is currently the focus of disputes over its sovereignty.

3DReid and bblur architecture completed a new 19,600m² terminal for Gibraltar Airport in 2012.

The latest commission will deliver a new ‘comprehensive and robust’ development plan for the area. The outdated existing development plan from 2009 is divided into two parts and includes a design guide and masterplan for the settlement’s old town area.

The winning team will first carry out a landscape and character assessment before consulting with local stakeholders and then developing a new strategic framework for Gibraltar.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 18 September.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Jordan Borg

HM Government of Gibraltar

No 6 Convent Place

Gibraltar

GX11 1AA

Tel: +350 20051631

Email: procurement@gibraltar.gov.gi

Fax: +350 20051630