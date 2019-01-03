Competition: General plan for Baku

The government of Azerbaijan has launched an international search for a team to remasterplan its historic capital city

The winning urban development team will create a masterplan for the major oil-producing city overlooking the Caspian Sea.

The project – backed by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan – aims to identify new centres and sub-centres, boost living standards, recognise cultural heritage, upgrade transport infrastructure and public spaces, enhance environmental protections, and provide new employment opportunities.

According to the brief: ‘The General Plan is a key strategic document that sets out the above-mentioned conceptual priorities from the point of view of urbanization, which introduces territorial planning solutions, and defines requirements for construction and urban infrastructure development.

‘At the same time, the most important role of the General Plan in modern conditions is the establishment of a dialogue with the state in business and investors in the field of urban governance.’

Baku is located on the Absheron Peninsula overlooking the Bay of Baku in the Caspian Sea, and is Azerbaijan’s only city. It has been a major hub of oil production for more than a thousand years.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Baku has witnessed massive investment in new landmark architectural projects including the HOK-designed Flame Towers (pictured), the Crystal Hall by GMP, and Zaha Hadid Architects’ 57,500m2 Heydar Aliyev Centre.

The latest project aims to remasterplan the historic 2,140km2 city which is home to more than 2 million inhabitants.

Key aims include delivering a balanced zoning of the city, stimulating urban regeneration, preserving the city’s architectural heritage and adapting the city’s economy to the ‘post-industrial era’. Additional aims include upgrading transport infrastructure, public spaces, sustainability, and employment opportunities.

Interested teams must submit a written expression of interest and pay a $500 USD fee to receive the tender documents. Bids will be evaluated 75 per cent on technical score.

The deadline for applications is 3pm local time on 7 February.

How to apply

View the competition announcement and procurement portal for more information

Contact details

Gunel Malikova

State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZ 1014

Baku

Fuzuli St. 65

Tel: + 994 12 493 3467 (int.129)

Email:

Fax: + 994 12 498 1414