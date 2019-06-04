Competition: Future Park, Melbourne

The University of Melbourne has launched an ideas contest for a major new park in Australia’s second largest city

The two-stage competition is open to all practising and emerging built-environment professionals and seeks proposals for an innovative green public space demonstrating the potential role parks could play within Melbourne by 2050.

The call for concepts – supported by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects – aims to create an ‘open and dynamic’ dialogue between built environment professionals, residents, the government and businesses. Concepts may focus on any location and harness any budget but must promote ‘reconciliation, biodiversity and evolving concepts of publicness and community’.

In its brief, the university says the competition ‘challenges professional and emerging landscape architects, urban designers, architects and planners to speculate on new park possibilities for a future Melbourne. How can parks shape Melbourne’s urban form?

‘Where should this new public open space be located, how should it be configured and what is its role? Is a new signature park in the spirit of Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon Park (2005) or Moscow Zaryadye Park (2018) appropriate, or instead smaller sequences of parks? Should parks be designed at ground level or are other spatial locations possible?’

Melbourne is the second most populous city in Australia and home to 4.7 million people. It is thought to be one of the most sustainable cities in the world and is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2020.

The latest competition responds to the need for more green spaces within the rapidly growing settlement which is expected to have a larger population than Sydney by 2050. Concepts may focus on any site within 10km of the city centre.

Submissions should include two A1-sized boards featuring images and diagrams along with a 400-word written description of the project.

Concepts will be judged on their analytical and conceptual rigour, engagement with Melbourne’s future, imagination and originality, and graphical and communicational quality.

Judges include Victorian state government architect Jill Garner, landscape architect Mark Skiba, philanthropist Susan Alberti, and Syracuse University professor of architecture Julia Czerniak.

The overall winner, to be announced in October, will receive A$15,000 and there will also be a second prize of A$5,000.

The deadline for applications is midday local time, 1 August.





