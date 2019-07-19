Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Competition: Frân Wen theatre, Bangor

19 July, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Full screen
St Mary's, Bangor
  • Comment

Cyngor Gwynedd Council is recruiting a design team to create a new £3.2 million bespoke home for the Frân Wen youth theatre in Bangor, North West Wales

The chosen team will transform the Grade II-listed St Mary’s Church in Bangor into a new home for the organisation which is currently based inside a ‘inadequate and restrictive’ former school house in nearby Menai Bridge, Anglesey.

The Nyth Creative Arts Centre project will create a venue for space for rehearsals, workshops and small-scale performances insider the disused 1864 church. Once complete it will feature offices, performance areas, studio ‘pods’, a digital studio, meeting spaces and a flexible gallery.

According to the brief: ‘Frân Wen, one of Wales’ most prestigious theatre companies for young people, is planning to convert the Grade II-listed, St Mary’s Church in Bangor, into a vital new centre for its work across North West of Wales.

The services are for the provision of design and cost management services to produce an RIBA Stage 3-6 design to develop the outline design for the proposed new Nyth Offices and Rehearsal Studios. A traditional procurement strategy is currently proposed where a fully completed and integrated design is required prior to the invitation of tenders for the main construction contract. It is also proposed that the design and subsequent construction contract are to be administered under the NEC suite of contracts.

Frân Wen is a leading youth theatre providing a cultural facility for the North West Wales region. The organisation is currently based insider a former school in Anglesey and the latest project will relocate it to a disused church on the other side of the Menai Straight in Bangor.

The scheme aims to provide an ‘innovative and iconic building and playful outdoor green space in the heart of Bangor.’ It will ‘repair, refurbish, and adapt’ the 550m² church and potentially create a new entrance pavilion and pod studios for artists on the wider 0.4-hectare site.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 27 August.

 

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Cyngor Gwynedd Council
Procurement Unit
Council Offices
Shirehall Street
Caernarfon
LL55 1SH

Tel: +44 1758704045
Email: garethlloydwright@gwynedd.llyw.cymru

 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs