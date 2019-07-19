Competition: Frân Wen theatre, Bangor

Cyngor Gwynedd Council is recruiting a design team to create a new £3.2 million bespoke home for the Frân Wen youth theatre in Bangor, North West Wales

The chosen team will transform the Grade II-listed St Mary’s Church in Bangor into a new home for the organisation which is currently based inside a ‘inadequate and restrictive’ former school house in nearby Menai Bridge, Anglesey.

The Nyth Creative Arts Centre project will create a venue for space for rehearsals, workshops and small-scale performances insider the disused 1864 church. Once complete it will feature offices, performance areas, studio ‘pods’, a digital studio, meeting spaces and a flexible gallery.

According to the brief: ‘Frân Wen, one of Wales’ most prestigious theatre companies for young people, is planning to convert the Grade II-listed, St Mary’s Church in Bangor, into a vital new centre for its work across North West of Wales.

The services are for the provision of design and cost management services to produce an RIBA Stage 3-6 design to develop the outline design for the proposed new Nyth Offices and Rehearsal Studios. A traditional procurement strategy is currently proposed where a fully completed and integrated design is required prior to the invitation of tenders for the main construction contract. It is also proposed that the design and subsequent construction contract are to be administered under the NEC suite of contracts.

Frân Wen is a leading youth theatre providing a cultural facility for the North West Wales region. The organisation is currently based insider a former school in Anglesey and the latest project will relocate it to a disused church on the other side of the Menai Straight in Bangor.

The scheme aims to provide an ‘innovative and iconic building and playful outdoor green space in the heart of Bangor.’ It will ‘repair, refurbish, and adapt’ the 550m² church and potentially create a new entrance pavilion and pod studios for artists on the wider 0.4-hectare site.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 27 August.

Contact details

Cyngor Gwynedd Council

Procurement Unit

Council Offices

Shirehall Street

Caernarfon

LL55 1SH

Tel: +44 1758704045

Email: garethlloydwright@gwynedd.llyw.cymru