Competition: Foyle Road housing, Derry

Clanmil Housing is recruiting a design team for a £6.6 million social housing scheme on the A40 Foyle Road in Derry, Northern Ireland

The winning architect-led design team will draw up plans for 53 residential units in the Glenanne suburban district on the 0.4ha site of an abandoned petrol station, overlooking the River Foyle.

The project, planned to start on site in 2020, is expected to deliver 51 three-person, two-bedroom apartments and a pair of two-person, one-bedroom apartments, although an exact mix has yet to be decided. Proposals must meet Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Lifetime Homes and Secured by Design standards.

In its brief Clanmil Housing says: ‘The property comprises a disused petrol filling station, situated on a site with a relatively flat topography with undeveloped land to the rear of the site. The site is located along the A40 Foyle Road adjacent to the existing residential development of Glenanne.

‘The property is located approximately 1 mile from Derry city centre in a mainly residential area. Playing fields are located to the south of the site and the River Foyle runs beyond this. The curtilage of the site is defined by palisade fencing and hoarding to three sides with concrete blocks placed at the front of the site to restrict access to the former forecourt. The canopy is still in situ and the site is currently vacant.’

Derry is Northern Ireland‘s second largest city, with 85,000 inhabitants. Clanmil Housing owns and manages more than 5,000 units and has an annual turnover of £31 million.

In April, Hamilton Architects was selected to design a landmark £1.1 million visitor information centre inside a former Ulster Bank premises in Waterloo Place overlooking the city’s historic walls.

The latest project is located around 1.6km south-west of Wilkinson Eyre’s 2011 Peace Bridge connecting the east and west banks of the River Foyle. Todd Architects was selected for a new £8 million maritime museum and archive nearby in 2015.

The winning team will be expected to feature an architect, M&E engineer, structural and civil engineer, and principal designer. Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on concept, contract administration and programme; and 20 per cent on cost.

Applicants must hold £10 million of public liability insurance, £10 million of employer’s liability insurance and £1 million worth of professional indemnity cover.

Clanmil sought an architect for the site in 2015 but no team was appointed following the procurement. Belfast’s Gregory Architects won planning to construct 53 units in three blocks on the plot in 2016.

The deadline for applications is midday, 4 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Eamonn McDonnell

Clanmil Developments

Clanmil Housing

3 Waring Street

Belfast

BT1 2DX

Tel: +44 90876000

Email: procurement@clanmil.org.uk