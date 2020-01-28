Competition: Fly Ranch sustainable infrastructure, Nevada, USA

An open international contest is being held for new environmentally friendly infrastructure at Fly Ranch close to the site of the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada

The Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) 2020 competition invites multidisciplinary teams to submit ‘innovative and visionary’ proposal for temporary shelter, food, water, energy and zero-waste facilities that will allow workshops and residences to be hosted on the 1,540ha estate without leaving any trace of human activity.

It is part of plans to transform the Burning Man festival, attended by around 70,000 people each year, into a zero-waste event by 2030. The festival organisers purchased the neighbouring Fly Ranch four years ago and selected winners of the contest will receive $150,000 (£115,000) to design and deliver their concepts on site in time for events next year.

According to the brief: ‘Fly Ranch provides the perfect context in which to experiment with new systems for human thriving, and to tackle the hard problem of net-zero sustainable infrastructure with circular design thinking. The outcomes of LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch will offer the world a portfolio of solutions for energy, water, food, shelter, and zero waste that incorporate the latest technologies available as media for awe-inspiring works of infrastructural art in the landscape.

‘The goal is to conceive of a place that can serve as a fertile ground for exchanging ideas, innovating, experimenting, art-making, and healing —a place that sets the highest standards of excellence, providing for its own sustainable operations, and also giving back generously to help other places reduce carbon.’

Fly Ranch is located in the Black Rock Desert, around 160km north of Reno, Nevada. The estate – located a short distance from the site of the Burning Man festival which is also known as Black Rock City – is part of the ancestral lands of the Northern Paiute people and has signs of human settlement dating back more than 9,000 years.

The 1,540ha landholding is home to three geysers, dozens of hot and cold springs, a large wetlands area and many species of plants and animals. Concepts must be considerate of the estate’s conservation area and make best use of the primary and low-impact sites outlined on the boundary map for the project.

Proposals will be expected to harness renewable energy, sustainably harvest locally available water, provide on-site food through organic and regenerative processes, provide recycling and incorporate high-performance dwelling and event spaces.

US-based LAGI was launched in 2008 as a platform for designing and constructing new large-scale public art installations that generate clean energy. Previous contests have focused on sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, New York, Copenhagen, Melbourne, and Santa Monica.

Ten winning teams, to be announced in October, will share $150,000 to deliver their prototypes at Fly Ranch which is expected to become a year-round activity centre for art, permaculture and sustainability.

How to apply

Deadline

The deadline for submissions is 31 May

Fee

There is no fee to enter

Contact details

Robert Ferry & Elizabeth Monoian

Tel: +1 412 996 4906

Email: lagi@landartgenerator.org

View the competition website for more information