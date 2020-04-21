Competition: Faith Museum fit out, Auckland Castle

The winning multidisciplinary team will create a new 750m² museum documenting 5,000 years of religious belief in Britain inside a landmark new extension to historic former bishop’s palace (pictured) designed by Niall McLoughlin Architects and Purcell.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, is part of a wider £50 million transformation of the Grade I-listed complex into a new visitor attraction and heritage site for the North East of England. Occupying the ground and mezzanine floors of Auckland Castle’s Scotland Wing, the museum will show how ‘”the search for something greater than ourselves” has shaped the culture of Britain for thousands of years.’

According to the brief: ‘The museum explores the story of faith in the British Isles in four immersive and multi-sensory galleries. All of the displays across the museum ask two questions: ‘What is faith?’ and ‘How has faith shaped Britain?’ The museum does not seek to present definitive answers to these questions, but rather to equip visitors with ideas, stories and deeper understanding to develop their own thoughts in response to these questions.

‘The displays will be unexpected, bold, beautiful, inspiring and perhaps a little unsettling. They will present stories from history as examples of the same human concerns and impulses that we share today. The museum will display around 350 objects from many different periods as well as the present day, in many varied media and in a wide range of sizes. Object displays will be integrated with immersive, interactive and engaging multimedia and graphics.’

Auckland Castle is a former manor house which has been used as a residence by the Bishops of Durham since the early 12th century. The complex was remodelled by James Wyatt in the late eighteenth century and was purchased by milionaire philanthropist Jonathan Ruffer eight years ago.

The Faith Museum is part of a competition-winning project by Niall McLoughlin Architects and Purcell to restore and expand the building which recently re-opened to the public as a visitor attraction focussing on a collection of rare paintings by Spanish artist Francisco de Zurbarán.

Bidders must hold employer’s liability insurance of £5 million, public liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity insurance of £5 million. Applications will be evaluated 10 per cent on supply chain management and 90 per cent on previous experience.

The deadline for applications is midday, 22 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Elizabeth Farr

The Auckland Project

Vinovium House

Saddler Street

Bishop Auckland

DL14 7BH

Email:

Tel: +44 2030969717