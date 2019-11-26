Competition: Evelina Children’s Hospital Phase 2

Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust is seeking a design team for a major new extension to the Evelina Children’s Hospital

The winning multi-disciplinary team will design and deliver a £50 million fit-out of the new eight-storey wing which will be constructed on a prominent 0.3-hectare triangular site immediately next door to the hospital’s existing Hopkins-designed home.

Alongside carrying out RIBA Stages 3-to-7 for the extension fit out, the appointed team will also design and deliver a £20 million revamp of the 2005 hospital’s basement-to-second floor and third floor atrium which will be connected to the new wing. The search for a shell and core development team for the 22,000m² extension launched in July and a winner is due to be announced in April.

According to the brief: ‘In 2005 the Evelina moved into a new hospital at St Thomas’. It has been 14 years since the trust moved in and the hospital has now reached capacity. The only current option that the trust now has is to grow our services and expand capacity by building a new building. The triangle site that is adjacent to the existing Evelina London hospital at St. Thomas’ has been chosen for the expansion of the Phase 2 development.

‘The trust is currently out to tender to procure a development team to design, build and fund the shell and core construction of the triangular site. It is anticipated the shell and core development team appointment will be in place by April 2020. The trust is now seeking to appoint a multi-disciplinary design team to progress the fit-out design of the shell and core building being developed on the triangular site from RIBA Stage 3 to 7.’

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest hospital trusts in the country – employing 17,000 staff across two key locations in central London with an annual turnover of around £1.6 billion.

The Evelina Children’s Hospital is based at St Thomas’ Hospital which is located immediately next to the Houses of Parliament and Lambeth Palace UNESCO world heritage sites. The complex, originally constructed in the late nineteenth century, features several YRM-designed 1960s blocks and a 13-storey tower which was re-clad by Hopkins in 2016.

The latest project will allow the Evelina Children’s Hospital, which is second largest provider of children’s services in London, to upgrade and expand its treatment facilities. Early massing proposals for the extension were drawn up by HOK. In 2017 CarverHaggard completed a £40,000 freestanding workspace pavilion for medical staff working within Evelina’s main atrium space, which overlooks Archbishop’s Park.

The deadline for applications is midday on 13 December.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Allen Chan

Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

9th Floor, Borough Wing

Guys Hospital

Great Maze Pond

London

SE1 9RT

Email: allen.chan@gstt.nhs.uk

Tel: +44 7884114995