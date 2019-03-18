Competition: Europan15

Europan, the world’s largest biennial design competition for young designers, has once again opened for entries

Open to multidisciplinary teams under 40 years of age and based in Europe, Europan15 seeks proposals for 47 urban sites spread across 12 countries on the continent. Countries contributing competition sites include France, Spain, Germany, Finland, Sweden and Norway but not the UK.

The latest competition is themed on how cities can integrate productive uses in an ecologically-sensitive fashion. The winning teams will each receive a cash prize worth €12,000 in local currency along with support to negotiate a commission to deliver their scheme.

According to the brief: ‘Europan 15 session enlarges the topic from Europan 14 –“Productive Cities”, which is a complex and crucial one in the contemporary mutation of European cities. This session, Europan would like to particularly focus on the issue of the ecological transition related to a vision of the productive city for the future.

‘The ecological productive transition needs to consider synergies between ecosystems, between biotopes and artefacts, between functions and uses, between citizens (etc..) rather than only considering a dualist approach. Europan 15 therefore proposes to point out three issues for this challenge on new productive conditions of transformation: Resources, Mobility and Spatial Equity.’

First held in 1989, Europan was set up to boost young European designers and promote open dialogue and cooperation between European countries on issues relating to housing and urban planning.

Now in its 14th edition, the contest is organised by a European federation of national architecture organisations. The UK had once again failed to offer up a single site for inclusion. The UK last submitted sites in 2008 for Europan 9.

This year’s sites include a 387-hectare masterplan for the remote settlement of Guovdageaidnu in northern Norway, a 2.2 hectare mixed-use regeneration in Rotterdam (pictured), and a new development next to the Balearic Islands University campus in Mallorca.

Competitors may apply for a maximum of one competition site in each participating country. Their applications may include either a strategic reflection on the overall site or an architectural solution for a defined part of the plot. All proposals will be evaluated by the Europan Scientific Council prior to the national juries selecting a winner.

Participating teams must feature at least one architect, with all members aged under 40 and holding either a European degree or working in Europe.

Submissions may be in English and potentially the local language of the contest site and must include three A1-sized display boards, a description of the submitted project plus three promotional images and a project text of four pages. Applicants must pay a €100 registration fee.

The overall winners, to be announced on 2 December, will each receive €12,000 and support to negotiate a design commission. Runners-ups will receive cash prizes worth €6,000. A special mention may also be announced.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 (GMT+1) on 28 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Europan Europe

16, bis Rue François Arago

93100 Montreuil

FRANCE

Email: contact@europan-europe.eu