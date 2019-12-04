Competition: Eureka! Mersey

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum is seeking an exhibition designer for its new £12 million satellite venue in Wirrall, Merseyside

The winning creative team will deliver RIBA Stages 4-to-7 for the £3.8 million fit-out of the exhibition inside the new Page\Park-designed museum which will be constructed at the existing Spaceport and Seacombe Ferry complex on Wirral waterfront.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will create a playful and interactive learning experience for young people aged six to 14-year olds to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts and maths themes through hands-on activities.

According to the brief: ‘Eureka! is seeking a creative design company who would like to work with us, our audiences and partners to co-create a new museum in Merseyside that aims to inspire curiosity, exploration and creativity in young people.

‘This attraction, currently called Eureka! Mersey, will be a new concept in visitor attractions, one that is focussed around STEAM with content drawn from stakeholders from across the region and shaped by the communities that surround it. Eureka! Mersey won’t be a children’s museum nor a traditional science centre, or anything to which it could be easily compared. It should have its own distinct identity that comes from the co-creation process. It should be what this process defines it to be.’

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum opened in 1992 on a former British Rail-owned site next to Halifax train station in West Yorkshire. The BDP-designed complex focusses on hands on learning for younger children and receives around 300,000 visitors a year.

The latest project will create a new £12 million satellite home for the museum inside the Spaceport visitor attraction next to the next to Seacombe Ferry in Wirral. The new museum, focussing on hands on learning for six to 14-year olds, will be delivered as an extension and reconfiguration of the existing Spaceport and Seacombe Ferry complex.

The project – designed by Page\Park – was submitted for planning in July and recently received a £6.6 million funding boost from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. According to Eureka! chief executive Leigh-Anne Stradeski, the new attraction aims to ‘change the lives and futures of our young visitors by positively engaging them in the skills and the jobs that will shape the country’s future and theirs.’

Applicants must have an annual average turnover of at least £700,000 along with emmployer’s liability insurance of £10 million and professional and public indemnity insurance of £5 million. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 1pm on 9 January.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Eureka, The National Children’s Museum

Discovery Road

Halifax

HX1 2NE

Email: matt.johnson@eureka.org.uk

Tel: +44 1422330069