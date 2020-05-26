Competition: Ebbsfleet cultural co-location

The architecturally-led multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £140,000 commission will explore options to co-locate and co-produce new cultural facilities withing the emerging Ebbsfleet Garden City in north Kent, where 15,000 new homes and 30,000 new jobs are expected by 2035.

The study will harness ‘collaborative co-design’ to identify the potential to integrate new arts, heritage and creative industry facilities within the development’s Whitecliffe and Northfleet Riverside neighbourhoods. Sarah Wigglesworth Architects completed an initial civic infrastructure study covering the entire Ebbsfleet Garden City area in May last year.

According to the brief: ‘EDC wishes to commission a team or consortia of architects, cultural placemaking professionals, urban and landscape designers, creative and innovative community engagement professionals to establish and deliver best practice collaborative coproduction processes, including co-design, for two civic infrastructure projects.

‘Learning and experience through these processes will help to evolve a prospectus for Ebbsfleet Garden City which outlines a supply chain of co-located and specialist facilities and spaces for culture, and promotes Ebbsfleet Garden City as a creative place to work and live. EDC are looking to establish co-production processes which are value for money and which are replicable for future civic infrastructure projects.’

Ebbsfleet Garden City is being built on the site of a former quarry and other nearby brownfield sites next to the M2 motorway and Ebbsfleet International railway station. Up to 15,000 new homes and 30,000 jobs are planned for the site.

The Ebbsfleet Development Corporation was created by the government in 2015 to speed up the delivery of a large-scale residential district featuring commercial, educational, research and leisure uses. It is set to include seven parks and 192ha of blue and green infrastructure.

In January, EDC launched a search for a masterplanner for Ebbsfleet Central – one of five neighbourhoods planned for the emerging city which will be situated between the existing communities of Northfleet, Swanscombe and Greenhithe.

The other neighbourhoods are Northfleet Riverside, Eastern Quarry and Ebbsfleet Garden and Swanscombe Peninsula. Maccreanor Lavington and AECOM were selected to create an overall masterplan for the 1,026ha settlement five years ago.

In 2018, a team featuring JTP won a competition organised by the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation for ideas to boost healthy living in the new city. Lee Evans Partnership won planning for a new pub and hotel within the Castle Hill area of Ebbsfleet Garden City development in December and the project is planned to complete in 2021.

Bidders for the cultural co-location study are required to hold employer’s liability insurance of £5 million, public liability insurance of £1 million and professional indemnity insurance worth £5 million.

Applications will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 11 June.

