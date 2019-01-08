Competition: East Midlands Housing Group framework

The six teams chosen for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of schemes with the housing association which is aiming to deliver 600 new homes per annum throughout the East Midlands region.

Running from 2019 to 2023, the framework will focus on affordable rent and shared ownership schemes with the potential for some open market sale home. A total of 800 units is expected to be delivered through the framework over the four-year period.

According to the brief: ‘It is EMH’s vision to be recognised as a leading developer of affordable homes nationally and provide high levels of design, sustainability and build quality across our programme. Our work across the East Midlands will support local community throughout our supply chain and recognise the contribution of SME organisations.

‘To help us maintain a high quality of design and planning across our schemes we are seeking to select a framework of suppliers to deliver architectural services. Successful organisations will demonstrate high levels of commitment to quality, sustainability, client engagement and end users needs.’

Founded as the East Midlands Housing Association in 1946, the organisation originally housed ex-servicemen after the war but today owns and manages more than 18,000 homes across 30 local authority areas.

The latest framework is part of ambitious plans to deliver more dwellings across the East Midlands. Individual schemes will be allocated to framework members by either direct award or mini-competition.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 8 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Wayne Evans

East Midlands Housing Group

Memorial House

Stenson Road

Coalville

LE67 4JP

Tel: +44 1530276000

Email: wayne.evans@emhgroup.org.uk