Competition: East Ayrshire Council framework

Teams selected for the two-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the local authority which provides services to around 122,100 people across a 1,262 km2 area in southwest Scotland.

The framework is divided into six lots covering architecture, quantity surveying, mechanical and electrical engineering Services, structural and civil engineering; clerk of works services; and building surveying. Applicants may bid for several lots and the framework may also be extended by a further 12 months.

According to the brief: ‘The services to be provided under this agreement consist of a range of construction related professional disciplines, divided into lots under a framework agreement with a number of consultants per lot. The framework agreement is to support the council progress its construction works projects, whether it is funded through the council’s various capital and revenue funded building programmes, or by securing external funding.

‘The services shall include the full range of pre-contract works from scheme inception through pre-contract planning and design, tender action, and post-contract management up until the end of the defects liability period and payment of the final account for project based work. It shall also include an element of time charged work for works of a minor “jobbing” nature.’

East Ayrshire is the second largest local authority in Scotland. The main settlements are the town of Kilmarnock, which has 46,000 residents, and Cumnock. Local landmarks include the Robert Adam-designed Dumfries House which was purchased by the Prince of Wales for £45 million twelve years ago.

Recently completed projects in the area include a £4.8 million new enterprise centre in Kilmarnock. The project by Glasgow’s Wylie Shanks Architects transformed the Grade B-listed structure at 30 -38 John Finnie Street into a new flexible office space for emerging businesses.

Archial Architects also completed a new £70 million home for Kilmarnock’s Grange Academy in 2007 while SMC Parr Architects completed a £23 million campus for nearby Saint Joseph’s Academy in 2008.

The latest framework will cover a range of projects backed by the local authority which broke ground on a new £68m school campus by Sheppard Robson in Knockroon last year.

Applications will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality and 50 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday on 20 December.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

East Ayrshire Council

Corporate Procurement Team

London Road HQ

Kilmarnock

KA3 7BU

Email: david.shields@east-ayrshire.gov.uk

Tel: +44 1563576183