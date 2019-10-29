Competition: Ealing housing design guidance

Ealing Council is seeking a design team for a major new study of residential development options for the west London borough

The team chosen for the estimated £70,000 contract will compile a character study of residential types throughout Ealing and create new housing design guidance to shape the delivery of new small-scale developments and tall buildings.

The study is a response to the council’s intention to build 2,500 new genuinely affordable homes by 2022, and its ambitious new local plan which sets out plans to boost small sites delivery and mixed industrial-residential intensification.

According to the brief: ‘The London Borough of Ealing proposes to undertake a character study of the borough and housing design guidance in order to support the development and implementation of the new local plan and to serve broader evidence base needs for area-specific plans, and to support the implementation of the emerging London Plan policies.

‘It will consist of two parts: part 1, character elements and typologies in mapped and written format; and part 2, housing design guidance and parameters primarily for small housing sites and tall buildings.’

Last year the west London local authority announced plans to deliver 2,500 new genuinely affordable homes by 2022. There are currently around 8,000 households on the council’s housing waiting list register and the local authority has received a £100 million grant from the Mayor of London to boost supply.

Major developments in the area include the 2,000-unit Margarine Works scheme by Assael Architecture for Montreaux Developments which was submitted for planning last summer, and a 471-home mixed-use project by Farrells which will also create a new headquarters for the council.

Bids for the latest commission will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 4pm on 29 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Renato Messere

Ealing Council

Uxbridge Road

LONDON

W52HL

Email: messerer@ealing.gov.uk