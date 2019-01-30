Competition: Durham History Centre

Durham County Council is looking for a design team to create a new integrated home for its local history department

The multi-disciplinary design team chosen for the estimated £140,000 contract will design and deliver a new combined home for the local authority’s archives inside the Grade II-listed Mount Oswald manor house.

The Durham History Centre project, planned to complete in 2022, will restore the 1,178m² early nineteenth century country house and create a new 3,660m² extension to its northern elevation. Plans for the scheme have already been developed to RIBA Stage 3.

According to the brief: ‘The aim of the project is to create a sustainable service model integrating the archives and record office, Durham Light Infantry Collection, Historic Environment Record, historic registration records and registration service, and local studies reference collection

‘As part of the project, the Grade II listed Mount Oswald manor house will be restored and a new build extension added to provide the optimum conditions for the records. The capital works will deliver enhanced educational facilities, exhibition space, research facilities and space for volunteers.’

Mount Oswald is an 1806 mansion which was significantly remodeled by Phillip Wyatt in 1830.

The latest project will transform the building into a new centre for five existing council-owned collections including the historic registration records, historic environment record, and items relating to the Durham Light Infantry.

The scheme will restore the landmark complex while also creating a new wing featuring a ground floor welcome space and a mix of permanent and flexible exhibition spaces

The winning team will review existing plans for the development, take the project forward and design the history centre’s exhibition space.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on technical score and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 22 February.

Guy Aynsley

Durham County Council

County Hall

Durham

DH1 5UL

Email: