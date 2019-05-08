Competition: Dundee Science Centre

Dundee Science Centre (DSC) is recruiting an architect for a £1.26 million revamp of its ground-floor public spaces

The winning architect-led multidisciplinary team will work with the client, stakeholders and the wider public to co-design a new suite of ‘welcoming, safe and accessible’ facilities for the city-centre visitor attraction which first opened at the turn of the Millennium, and hosts a range of interactive science exhibitions, hands-on workshops and events.

The project, planned to complete in 2021, will revamp DSC’s reception area, coffee shop, auditorium and exhibition area. The search for an architect comes shortly after the museum opened a new £2 million medical sciences gallery on its first floor.

In its brief, the centre says: ‘DSC has grown and expanded its services for the community since opening 19 years ago. In 2018, DSC launched its new first-floor facilities that include a new Medical Marvels exhibition and a Science Learning Suite.

‘Having completed the first-floor upgrade and expansion, DSC is now seeking to redevelop its existing ground-floor facilities – including the entrance foyer (100m2), coffee shop seating area (175m2), auditorium (70m2) and exhibition areas (340m2) – to make them more accessible and inspiring for its diverse visitors.’

The museum was originally known as Sensation when it opened, and currently has around 80,000 visitors every year. The £4 million structure was designed as a ‘cathedral to science’ by Edinburgh and Glasgow-based Hypostyle.

The latest project aims to upgrade facilities, boost visitor numbers and deliver an inspiring learning environment. The museum’s core focus is on life sciences and the human senses.

The centre is a short distance away from Kengo Kuma’s £80 million V&A Dundee and the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre which was designed by Richard Murphy Architects.

Initial plans for the ground-floor redevelopment project have already been designed up to RIBA Stage 2. Applicants must hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance and £5 million of public liability insurance.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 9am, 5 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Dundee Science Centre

Greenmarket

Dundee

DD1 4QB

Tel: +44 1382228800

Email: karen.lawson@dundeecity.gov.uk