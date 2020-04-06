Competition: Drawing Matter Writing Prize 2020

The competition invites people aged 18-to-40 with a background in architecture or design to submit a short essay which explores the role of drawings in the ‘process of design, and the buildings or objects they represent.’

The call for submissions, which could become an annual event, aims to generate a number of texts which respond to items within the collection of Drawing Matter – an archive of architects’ drawings designed by Hugh Strange and located in rural Somerset. Two winners will each receive £1,000 and up to ten runners-up prizes worth £300 will also be awarded.

According to the brief: ‘The competition is open to anyone between the ages of 18­–40, with or without a background in architecture or design. We welcome a broad range of approaches towards writing, and voices from art history, the sciences and humanities, alongside practitioners – architects, designers, photographers, artists, students and writers.

‘Entrants to the Writing Prize should submit two texts: a long-form text (1,000–1,500 words); and a short-form text (no more than 350 words). Each text must address a different architectural or design drawing, or sequence of drawings; one of these texts must be on a work from the collection of Drawing Matter. For the long-form text, entrants may choose to include up to 3 additional illustrations.’

The Drawing Matter archive is part of the Shatwell Farm complex in Somerset which includes installations by Peter Smithson, Álvaro Siza, Cedric Price and buildings by Hugh Strange, Stephen Taylor.

The archive hosts the drawing collection of Niall Hobhouse and receives around 12,000 visitors every year. The writing competition invites participants to reflect on the role of drawings in the process of design and to reflect on at least one work held within the Drawing Matter collection.

Judges will include architecture critic Edwin Heathcote; the writer and historian Rosemary Hill; Anthony Geraghty, professor of history of art at the University of York; the design historian Tanya Harrod; and Architecture Foundation director Ellis Woodman.

The entry fee is £1 and the deadline for applications is 19 June.

