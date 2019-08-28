Competition: Dover Castle masterplan phase 1

The team selected for the estimated £200,000 contract will carry out a major programme of conservation works across the ancient complex while also refreshing interpretation spaces and delivering new play facilities.

The project is the first phase of an ambitious regeneration for the coastal landmark which features elements dating to the Roman occupation of Britain and was last used as a defensive base during the Cold War. The investment aims to boost visitor numbers and open up several ‘under-explained, empty and inaccessible’ parts of the castle.

In its brief, English Heritage says it ‘intends to open a major new interpretation and play scheme at Dover Castle, centred on the siege of 1216 and events in the 18th and 19th centuries when the threat of war overseas led to a heavy investment in the castle. Geographically the focus will be on increasing visitor access around the northern end of the site around the Spur, including the Ravelin, Redan, Spur casemates and Medieval Tunnels.

‘This project will be phase 1 of a masterplan for the site and will be accompanied by developments to improve the car parking and catering offer at the Castle. The Dover Master Plan is a strategy which will enrich visitors’ enjoyment and understanding of the castle, and provide an offer which results in higher visitor numbers and greater engagement. The ultimate aim of the masterplan is to make Dover one of the top five castles in the UK.’

Located on a dramatic hill overlooking the narrowest part of the English Channel, Dover Castle is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a site of human habitation thought to date back thousands of years.

English Heritage currently operates the castle as a museum and received 385,000 visitors to the site last year. The latest project aims to attract an additional 140,000. An initial feasibility study for the conservation works has been completed by Edinburgh-based Simpson & Brown Architects.

Areas to be conserved include the East Curtain Wall; West Curtain Wall; Inner West Curtain Wall; Constables Tower; Constables Gateway Bridge; Brick Firing Steps; Norfolk Tower; Caponnier, Spur & St John’s Tower; and Spur Casemates.

Other areas within the complex covered by the scope of conservation works include the Redan; Fitzwilliam Gateway & Bridge; Fitzwilliam Closed Casemates; Fitzwilliam Casemates Internal; Avranches; Medieval Tunnels; and East Ditch. The first phase is planned to complete in 2022.

Bidders must hold £5 million of employer’s liability insurance, £10 million of public liability insurance and £10 million of professional indemnity insurance. The deadline for applications is 5pm, 20 September.

