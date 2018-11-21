Competition: DL&W Corridor, Buffalo

Councils should be handed power to control permitted development rights in their areas, former housing minister Nick Raynsford has urged in a report that delivers a stark appraisal of the current planning system
Haworth Tompkins’ restoration of London’s Battersea Arts Centre was nearly complete when a devastating fire destroyed its Grand Hall. But the subsequent rebuild has created a beautiful and beguiling space, says Merlin Fulcher. Phototography by Fred Howarth, Philip Vile, Alex Brenner and Nicholas Hartwright
The latest AJ features building studies of four housing projects: Ordnance Road in Enfield by Peter Barber Architects; Hortsley retirement housing in East Sussex by RCKa; Barbauld Road in Stoke Newington by Stephen Taylor Architects; and Anderston Regeneration Phases 4 and 5 in Glasgow by Collective Architecture. PLUS The AJ’s Parenting Survey shows architecture is struggling to adapt to a flexible ...