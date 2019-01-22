Competition: Design Museum 2019 Residencies

The Design Museum in London has launched an open call for applications to its 2019 residency programme

Open to architects and designers – the contest seeks proposals which respond to the gallery’s ‘cosmic’ theme responding to issues of science, ecology and the supernatural at a planetary scale and its upcoming Mars exhibition.

The winners will receive a £6,000 commissioning budget and £8,000 bursary to deliver a project within the John Pawson, OMA, and Allies and Morrison-designed venue. Previous residents include architect Asif Khan and the designer Bethan Laura Wood.

According to the brief: ‘Designers in Residence is a core part of the museum’s programme. It has two main aims: to provide designers in the early stages of their careers, time and space away from their regular environment, to develop their practice and produce new work; and to offer museum visitors an opportunity to engage with live design projects.

‘Following an open call the museum selects four designers working in different disciplines, to further develop their individual responses to the theme and brief. Successful residents will share the museum’s Designers in Residence Studio, which provides a place for the residents to work as well as a space to exhibit their finished projects.’

The Design Museum relocated to new £83 million home inside the RMJM-designed former Commonwealth Institute building in Kensington two years ago.

The Grade II*-listed venue – famous for its landmark paraboloid roof – now features exhibition spaces for the museum, a shop, café and residency space.

The deadline for applications is 9am on 11 February.

How to apply

