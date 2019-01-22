Competition: Derry~Londonderry visitor centre

The winning project manager-led integrated consultancy team will deliver an ‘innovative, highly interactive’ information centre and visitor attraction inside a former Ulster Bank premises in Waterloo Place overlooking the Northern Ireland city’s historic walls.

The 440m² venue is intended to boost city-centre regeneration and will feature an information hub, café, exhibitions focusing on the city walls, a shop, cycle hire, bureau de change, self-service kiosks and toilets.

In its brief, the council says it wants to ‘establish a new Visitor Information Centre/ Experience at 1-3 Waterloo Place, Derry to replace the existing facility on Foyle Road, Derry.

‘The new premises comprises the ground floor of the former Ulster Bank which fronts directly on to Waterloo Place, Derry and is in close proximity to many of the tourist attractions in the city centre. The new visitor centre will be a vibrant and innovative visitor attraction and will be instrumental in the regeneration of Waterloo Place as well as promoting tourism in the city, the region and Northern Ireland.’

Derry’s city walls were created in the seventeenth century and measure around 1.5km in circumference. The settlement is the only walled city in Ireland and is thought to be one of the most significant survival examples of the typology in Europe.

The latest project will create a new visitor hub within the pedestrianised Waterloo Place plaza focussing on the historic city and its walled precincts. The facility will occupy a former bank branch which will be internally reconfigured for its new purpose.

The project is located a short distance from Wilkinson Eyre’s 2011 Peace Bridge connecting the east and west banks of the River Foyle. Todd Architects was selected for a new £8 million maritime museum and archive nearby in 2015.

The deadline for applications is midday, 22 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Email: tenders@derrystrabane.com