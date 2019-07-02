Competition: Derbent masterplan, Dagestan

Moscow’s Agency for Strategic Development ‘CENTER’ has launched an open international contest to re-masterplan Derbent in Dagestan

The two-stage competition – open to architects, designers and urban planners – seeks ideas to revamp the centre of the historic settlement overlooking the Caspian Sea which is thought to be the oldest city in Russia.

The call for concepts – backed by the I Love Derbent Charity Fund and the Government of the Republic of Dagestan – aims to generate medium-term strategies for the socio-economic renewal of Derbent and its 12km embankment. Three shortlisted will receive £31,000 (2.5 million rubles) each and be invited to draw up conceptual proposals during the competition’s second round.

According to the brief: ‘The competition is a part of a program for the development of one of the oldest towns in Russian Federation — Derbent. The master plan developed by the competitors will be an important document, which will determine the direction of socio-economic and geographical development of Derbent in the medium term.

‘Its implementation will support Derbent’s internal transformation, the integration of the town with global processes, and an improvement in the efficiency of the use of the town’s resources. Competitors will also need to develop a concept for the development of the central public space of Derbent, the town’s embankment, which runs for 12 km along the Caspian Sea.

Located around 35 kilometres north west of Russia’s border with Azerbaijan, Derbent was founded in the 8th century BC and became part of the Russian empire 200 years ago.

The settlement occupies a strategically important strip of low-lying land between the Caucasus Mountains and Caspian Sea, and has always played an important role in controlling trade between the Middle East and Eurasian Steppe.

The latest competition seeks proposals to rethink the main areas of the city and upgrade its prominent 12km-long embankment.

Judges include Vladimir Vasiliev, head of the Republic of Dagestan; Irina Zamotina, chief architect of the Urbanika Institute; Isa Magomedov, chief architect of Derbent Town District; and Evgeniya Murinets, advisor to the president of the Union of Architects of Russia.

The overall winner, to be announced in November, will receive £50,000 (4 million rubles) while a second prize of £25,000 (2 million rubles) and third prize of £12,500 (1 million rubles) will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 22 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: info@planderbenta.ru