Competition: De Montfort University framework

The maximum four-year agreement will cover a range of new build and refurbishment projects with the prestigious East Midlands university which part-way through an ambitious £200 million regeneration of its city centre campus.

The framework is divided into eight lots and 20 sub-lots including multidisciplinary design; architecture, building surveying and landscape architecture; quantity surveying; civil and structural engineering; mechanical and electrical engineering; project management; asset management; and planning services.

According to the brief: ‘De Montfort University is seeking to appoint suppliers to a series of lots as part of a framework agreement for the appointment of suitably qualified and experienced consultants to provide a range of specialist property and construction professional, managerial and administrative functions, including the necessary administrative support and resources to provide strategic service and to implement capital and revenue programmes.

‘The university requires all tendering consultants to be capable of delivering traditional or design and build, new build or refurbishment projects under joint contracts tribunal 2016 contracts. Additionally, the consultants must be capable of delivering projects of different complexities, for example work on science laboratories, residential buildings and teaching spaces.’

De Montfort University occupies a prominent campus in the heart of the city immediately next to Leicester Castle. The university focusses on art and design, health, business and law, and computing and media; and has more than 22,000 students.

Landmark buildings on the city centre campus include the 1993 Queen’s Building (pictured) by Short and Associates, and the historic Hawthorn Building by local firm Pick Everard.

De Montfort University is currently part way through a £200 million regeneration programme. So far around £136 million has been spent on a range of projects including the new Vijay Patel Building by CPMG Architects and an overhaul of the Campus Centre by the same architect.

Last month, the University of Leicester has launched a new £17.5 million construction services framework.

The latest framework will cover a range of new build and refurbishment projects including laboratories, student residences and new teaching areas. Additional schemes with Leicester College may also be procured through the framework.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 12 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Mahesh Parmar

De Montfort University

The Gateway

Leicester

LE1 9BH

Tel: +44 1162078476

Email: mahesh.parmar@dmu.ac.uk