Competition: Dartford Council framework

Teams selected for the two-year agreement will have the opportunity to work with the Kent local authority which expects to deliver around 5,500 new homes by 2023.

The framework will cover architecture, landscape architecture, quantity surveying, building surveying, M&E engineering, civil and structural engineers, and CDM principal design. Around £35,000 is expected to be spent on fees each year through the framework.

In its brief, the council says: ‘The three main departments that will be using the services within this contract will be: the council’s housing department which owns and manages approximately 4,300 dwellings including; houses, flats, bungalows and sheltered housing units as well as garages and caravan sites; the corporate maintenance department which manages the repairs of various commercial buildings such as offices, conference and banqueting facilities, sports centres and cemeteries; and the project delivery team which manages the design and construction of new buildings and structures.’

Dartford is around 29km south-east of central London, at the old crossing of the London-to-Dover road over the River Darent, and is a significant residential and retail hub.

Key landmarks include the 100ha Bluewater Shopping Centre by Civic Arts and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which carries the M25 orbital motorway over the River Thames.

Teams bidding for the latest framework must have at least £10 million of professional indemnity insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, and £5 million of employer’s liability insurance.

The deadline for applications is midday, 26 April.



