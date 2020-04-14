Competition: DART Coastal Line, Dublin

Irish Rail is recruiting a multidisciplinary design team for a major upgrade and expansion of the Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) network from Drogheda to Greystones

The team selected for the estimated €8.3 million contract will design new track, signalling, stations and depots for the new rail line which Drogheda in the north to Connolly station in central Dublin and from Connolly station to Greystones in the south.

The project is part of a €2.6 billion overhaul of the DART network which is expected to boost passenger numbers from 26,000 per hour at peak times to 60,000 per hour during the same period of usage. The search for a design team comes eight months after Transport Infrastructure Ireland launched a separate search for a ‘world-class architectural practice’ to draw up concept plans for Dublin’s new €4-5 billion tram line.

According to the brief: ‘The Coastal Line enhancement is part of the DART Expansion Programme that will create a full metropolitan area DART network for Dublin with all of the lines linked and connected.

‘The overall Project consists of a number of separate but interrelated projects to expand the heavy rail electrified commuter network in Dublin from the existing c.50 km to c.150km. The project involves development and enhancements to the city centre stations and network, and electrification and re-signalling across 3 main routes primarily over existing alignments.’

DART was set up in 1984 as a suburban commuter train network serving central Dublin and surrounding coastal areas. The network is the currently the focus of a major upgrade programme which will also include upgrades to the Maynooth and Kildare lines.

Last summer Transport Infrastructure Ireland announced it was looking for a ‘world-class architectural practice’ to draw up concept plans for Dublin’s new €4-5 billion tram line. Grimshaw was selected to create an architectural identity and ‘distinct character’ for the route in 2017.

Teams bidding for the latest DART contract must hold at least €10 million in annual turnover. Applications will be judged on relevant experience, technical and professional ability, quality management, health and safety and environmental management.

The deadline for applications is midday, 12 May.



