Competition: Custom House Quay, Glasgow

Glasgow City Council is recruiting a masterplanner for a £25 million development on the banks of the River Clyde

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £3 million commission will draw up a strategic framework for a new mixed-use development – to be known as Custom House Quay – which will be created by extending the river’s north bank outside the city’s Grade A-listed Custom House.

The project, planned to complete in 2024, will expand the embankment by around 20m to create a waterfront area featuring a visitor attraction, a 200-bed hotel, retail, offices and residential. A new park will also be created on the opposite south bank at Carlton Place.

In its brief, the council says it wants to appoint ‘a suitably qualified and experienced multidisciplinary design team to provide services in relation to a new quay wall, new public realm and development opportunity at Custom House Quay on the north bank of the River Clyde and quay wall replacement to create an enhanced greenspace at Carlton Place on the south bank of the River Clyde.

‘The project will include alignment and consolidation quay wall works and enhanced public realm works, which reflect the city’s aspiration for the creation of a “river park” at Custom House Quay, Carlton Place, Central Station Quay/Broomielaw Wharf, Clyde Place Quay and Tradeston Quay.’

Glasgow is the largest city in Scotland with around 600,000 inhabitants and the commercial centre of the country. In the past five years the local authority has adopted an ambitious City Centre Strategy including a raft of district regeneration projects and a major programme of public realm improvements.

The latest project focuses on the prominent embankment outside the city’s former Custom House. The area features an outdoor auditorium, a memorial to the Spanish Civil War, the iconic Robert Stevenson-designed South Portland Street Suspension Bridge and several tree-lined green spaces. Initial plans for the site have already been drawn up by the council’s in-house team.

The redevelopment aims to connect the area to Glasgow’s popular Buchanan Street pedestrian axis, which terminates nearby, and to boost activity along the waterfront. Sheppard Robson won planning permission for a £90 million vision to transform the historic Custom House into a new hotel last year.

Applicants must have a minimum average turnover of £3 million and hold £10 million worth of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, £5 million of marine indemnity insurance, and £10 million worth of professional indemnity insurance.

The deadline for applications is midday, 16 December.

