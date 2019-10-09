Competition: Cunninghame Housing Association framework

Cunninghame Housing Association has announced a new £4.15 million construction consultancy services framework for new affordable homes in southwest Scotland

The four-year framework will provide participating teams with the opportunity to play a role in the design and delivery of around 500 new social, amenity and specialist needs homes across Ayrshire.

Running from 2020 to 2024 – the framework is divided into four lots covering architecture, worth £2 million in fees; engineering services, worth £1 million in fees; quantity surveying, worth £1 million in fees; and principal design services, worth around £150,000 in fees.

According to the brief: ‘The association is following a restricted two-stage procurement to appoint a number of suitably qualified and experienced consultants to a framework agreement in order to provide the association with architectural, engineering, QS/ Employer’s agency services and principal designer services.

‘The association has had a highly successful new build housing programme, which has delivered several hundred new properties throughout Ayrshire over a number of years. The association has now identified further potential development opportunities primarily in Ayrshire, Scotland, UK to be procured between 2020 and 2024. These developments could involve the construction of circa 500 new residential properties and various commercial / non housing projects over the next 4 years.’

Founded to stimulate the supply of quality public housing in Ardrossan in 1984, Cunninghame Housing Association is today a major provider of social and affordable homes with more than 2,690 units across North Ayrshire and East Ayrshire.

Recent projects include 62 units at Weirston Road in Kilwinning and 4 cottage flats in Stevenston, both by MAST Architects. Collective Architecture submitted a planning application for a 45-unit development on the site of a former school in Lockerbie for the client last year.

Bids for places on the framework will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 4 November.

How to apply

