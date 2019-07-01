Competition: Culture Mile North-South route

The City of London Corporation has launched a contest for a temporary £40,000-to-£60,000 wayfinding installation in the Culture Mile district

The competition seeks conceptual proposals for an innovative public-realm intervention intended to boost walkability within the Culture Mile’s north-south route connecting the Millennium Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Museum of London and the Barbican Centre.

The call for concepts – open to architects, designers and artists – will select a scheme to ‘animate and transform’ the route during both day and night. The winning proposal will be installed on site from autumn 2019 to spring 2020.

Chair of the corporations’ Policy and Resources Committee, Catherine McGuinness, said: ‘The north-south axis from the Barbican Centre to the Millennium Bridge is an important route, but one which many still find hard to reach and difficult to navigate.

‘This competition is another step towards realising our ambition to create an unrivalled experience and welcoming environment for everyone, whether passing through or there to enjoy this cultural and learning destination.’

The Culture Mile initiative, launched in 2017, will transform the north-west corner of the City of London between Moorgate and Farringdon into a cultural hub over the next 10 to 15 years.

An ideas contest for a series of Culture Mile ‘Summer Speculations’ was held two years ago.

The district will include three major building projects: the transformation of Beech Street; the new Museum of London designed by Stanton Williams and Asif Khan; and the proposed £200-£250 million Centre for Music by Diller Scofidio and Renfro.

Proposals in the latest competition will be expected to boost daytime and night-time ambience and may include lighting and other decorative features along with modular elements. Concepts must be accessible, sustainable and robust.

Applications should include examples of previous work, a conceptual vision illustrated with sketches and a 600-word description, and an estimated project budget. Judges will include City Public Realm senior manager Sarah Jane Enson; Melodie Leung, senior associate at Zaha Hadid Architects; and Culture Mile manager Tim Jones.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 19 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: sarahjane.enson@cityoflondon.gov.uk