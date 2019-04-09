Competition: Cullybackey College

The winning team will initially prepare RIBA Stage 2 concept designs exploring two of the following four options: expanding and refurbishing the college on its current site; a new build replacement on the site; a new build at Dreen Road; or a new build at Cardonaghy Road.

The project will deliver a 10,378m² facility capable of hosting 700 secondary students along with a sixth form and catering facilities. Once a single option is selected the selected design team will deliver the project through to completion.

According to the brief: ‘The project will provide equality of access for young people of all abilities to curriculum pathways which will promote enjoyment of learning, maximise engagement and participation in educational experiences, offering every young person the opportunity to achieve their personal best.

‘The development brief will provide for the educational provision for pupils of post primary school age in the area currently served by Cullybackey College. The options set out, will meet all health and safety, building regulations and specific design requirements set by the Department of Education.’

Located in the village of Cullybackey on the northern outskirts of Ballymena, the non-selective post-primary school was founded about 50 years ago.

Cullybackey College was one of 15 schools in Northern Ireland earmarked for £170 million of investment five years ago.

The search for a design comes just six months after Education Authority NI announced it was seeking design teams for a separate £48 million package of school improvement projects.

The latest project will either extend and refurbish the school or deliver a new build facility on the existing site or a different location nearby.

The winning team will be expected to feature a project manager, architect, quantity surveyor, mechanical and electrical services engineer, civil and structural engineer, and principal designer.

The deadline for applications is 3pm on 1 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Education Authority NI

40 Academy Street

Belfast

BT1 2NQ

Email: james.mckernan@eani.org.uk